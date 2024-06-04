Zimbabwe: National Sports Stadium Bucket Seats Ready for Shipment

Purchased bucket seats which are set to be fitted at the National Sports Stadium are expected to be shipped from China to Zimbabwe this week.

Manufactured in China by Avant Sports Industries, the bucket seats were on Monday assessed by delegates from Zimbabwe, who are in China for pre-shipment inspection.

The delegation consist of members of the Sports and Recreation Commission, a representative from the Ministry of Sport Recreation, Arts and Culture, and a member from Sakunda Holdings which is partnering in the renovations of the giant facility.

"The bucket seats are ready, we did the measurements they are good.

"They are packed and good to come home (Zimbabwe)," acting Director of the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Ignatius Vambe said on Monday.

Bucket seats installation is one of the many other recommendations made by CAF for the stadium to host international games.

A tour by the Sport Recreation Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee last week Wednesday revealed that not much has been done to give the giant stadium a facelift.

Minister of Sport, Kirsty Coventry recently told parliament that the renovations were being delayed due to lack of funds which haven't been released by the Treasury.