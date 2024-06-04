Mauritius Police Force - PM Inaugurates Police Station in Vallée Des Prêtres

The establishment of this state-of-the-art Police Station in Vallée des Prêtres signifies a notable enhancement in service accessibility and quality for the local community, ensuring that law enforcement services are more readily available to the public, thereby improving response times and overall security.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement this evening, at the inauguration ceremony of the Vallée des Prêtres Police Station.

The Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah; Members of Parliament, Mrs Joanne Tour and Mr Mohamad Salim Abbas Mamode, the Deputy Lord Mayor of the Municipal City Council of Port Louis, Mrs Aurelie Francesca Chrystabelle Dookhee, the Commissioner of the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), Mr Anil Kumarsing Dip; and other personalities, were present.

Mr Jugnauth highlighted that this station is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the police network, facilitating easier communication and coordination within the force. He underscored that the government endeavors to create a more user-friendly and supportive environment for citizens of Vallée des Prêtres, Residence la Cure, and neighbouring regions, fostering accessibility, community engagement, and cooperation with law enforcement. He also highlighted the MPF's dedication to effective and inclusive public service through the integration of advanced infrastructure and a welcoming atmosphere.

Highlighting the importance of Police Officers operating in a modern and conducive environment, given the inherent complexities of their profession, the Prime Minister asserted the need to ensure that they are equipped with the necessary support and infrastructure to facilitate the execution of their duties with professionalism and efficacy.

In addition, Mr Jugnauth recalled that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's economy whereby priority shifted towards public health, the dedication to set up a Police Station in this region, first proposed in 2018, to bolster community security persevered.

He further stressed the jurisdiction's vast coverage, spanning 14 square kilometers, including Vallée des Prêtres, Résidence la Cure, Caro Lalo, Chitrakoot, and neighboring areas previously serviced by the Abercrombie Police Station, illustrating the challenges in delivering essential services to the region.

Reiterating Government's determination to fight drug trafficking, the Prime Minister recalled the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry on Drug Trafficking in 2015, signaling Government's resolute campaign against drug trafficking. He outlined decisive measures taken to eradicate the drug scourge, leading to unprecedented results, including record seizures and arrests, recognised and commended by the Commission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acknowledging the emergence of new criminal activities facilitated by globalisation, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for strategies to address these forms of criminality including drug trafficking, transnational and organised crimes, and, human and child trafficking.

On this score, he underlined the collective responsibility in tackling the drug issue, calling for collaboration among Government Officials, law enforcement Agencies, and the public, affirming Government's commitment to combat drug menace through effective policies and strategies. Mr Jugnauth thus asserted the significance of public-civil society collaboration at the regional level to enhance citizen safety, commending initiatives like community policing and awareness sessions to educate and reduce crime, while stressing the shared responsibility of maintaining law and order and urging public accountability.

The Prime Minister lauded Police Officers for their integrity and dedication while emphasising the importance of upholding professionalism and integrity, yet expressed concern over Officers' involvement in crimes, urging them to cultivate a positive public image to uphold the population's trust in them.

Mr Jugnauth also paid tribute to the Late Sir Anerood Jugnauth, who, he said, has always worked to achieve his goals and was always active in the fight against the drug scourge.