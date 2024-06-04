Ethiopia: Electric Vehicle Factory Inaugurated in Debre Birhan, Amhara Region of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Belayneh Kinde Group has inaugurated a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Debre Birhan, Ethiopia with an investment of 3 billion Birr.

The state-of-the-art factory has an annual production capacity of over 1,000 electric vehicles.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the President of the Amhara Regional State, Arega Kebede, as well as other senior regional government officials.

The new factory is expected to create 1,000 jobs for Ethiopian citizens, providing valuable employment opportunities in the region. In addition to job creation, the facility is also poised to contribute to technological transfer and help save foreign currency by reducing Ethiopia's reliance on imported vehicles.

The 9,000 square meter vehicle assembly plant is capable of assembling minibuses, coaster buses, luxury buses, and dry and liquid cargo trucks.

This diversified product portfolio positions the factory to meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in Ethiopia and the broader East African market.

The inauguration of this state-of-the-art electric vehicle factory represents an important step forward in Ethiopia's efforts to modernize its transportation infrastructure and reduce its carbon footprint.