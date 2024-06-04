Namibia: Trade Deficit of N$3.1 Billion Recorded in April

4 June 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The trade balance for April 2024 stood at a deficit of N$3.1 billion, marking a decrease from the N$4.6 billion deficit recorded in March 2024 and an increase from the N$1.2 billion deficit reported in April 2023.

According to trade data released by Namibia's Statistics Agency this week, trade composition by partner, South Africa emerged as the country's largest market for both exports and imports. The export basket for April 2024 primarily consisted of minerals such as precious stones (diamonds), uranium, non-monetary gold, and petroleum oils, with fish being the only non-mineral product among the top five exported items.

During the same period, re-exports saw a 2.6% increase month-on-month and a 17.5% increase year-on-year. The re-exports basket mainly comprised salts and peroxy salts, petroleum oils, and precious stones (diamonds).

Conversely, the import basket mainly included petroleum oils, copper ores and concentrates, precious stones (diamonds), nickel ores and concentrates, and civil engineering and contractors' equipment.

In the analysis of the commodity of the month, Namibia imported mushrooms and truffles worth N$0.3 million, with no recorded export of mushrooms and truffles during April 2024.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.