Namibia Urged to Reconsider Visa Regime

4 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Southern African Development Community Business Council Tourism Alliance has encouraged Namibia to reconsider a proposed restrictive visa regime.

The alliance says this could "severely hamper" the country's tourism and economic growth.

This was announced by the alliance's project leader, Natalia Rosa.

She warned that Namibia risks falling behind its regional peers and losing its competitive edge as a tourist destination if it adopts a more restrictive approach.

"We urge the Namibian government to reconsider these restrictive measures and engage in dialogue with stakeholders to find solutions that balance security concerns with the need for economic growth and regional competitiveness," Rosa said.

She said aligning visa policies with the air access strategy is essential in maximising the benefits of increased flight options and attracting a larger influx of travellers.

"Namibia could look to successful examples like Rwanda, which has seen significant growth in its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism sector due to visa liberalisation and investment in infrastructure."

Instead of tightening visa restrictions, Namibia could explore alternative solutions, such as implementing more efficient visa processing systems, targeted visa waivers for specific groups, or enhanced security measures at borders, she said.

Rosa further advised that all barriers to entry for international visitors be critically examined and addressed to encourage longer stays, increase spending in the economy, and accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector.

"This policy shift appears to contradict the Namibia Airports Company's recently launched air access strategy, 'Air Connect Namibia', aimed at increasing international flights and connectivity.

"The implementation of stricter visa requirements could have a detrimental impact on various sectors of Namibia's economy, including tourism, hospitality, transportation, and retail, all of which rely heavily on international visitors," she said.

Rosa said a more open visa policy attracts a diverse range of visitors, including business travellers, investors, and tourists, who contribute to the economy through spending, job creation, and tax revenue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.