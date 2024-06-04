Uganda: Supreme Court to Hear Nine Constitutional Appeals in Two Days

The Supreme Court has set June 25 and June 26 as dates when it will hear nine constitutional appeals.

The cause list issued by the Court's Registrar, Her Worship Harriet Ssali Nalukwago, two of the appeals are being reconstituted including one by businessman, Hassan Basajjabalaba against Legal Brain Trust headed by lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde.

Another appeal for reconstitution is one by the Attorney General against former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda.

Other appeals to be heard by the Supreme Court include one by businessman Humphrey Nzeyi against Bank of Uganda and the Attorney General as well as one by the Attorney General against deceased lawyer, Bob Kasango.

A total of eight Justices, led by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny - Dollo, will preside over the session.

The other justices are Lady Justice Prof. Lillian Tibatemwa, Lady Justice Percy Night Tuhaise, Justice Mike Chibita, Lady Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Madrama Izama Christopher, Lady Justice Dr. Catherine K. Bamugemereire and Lady Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi.