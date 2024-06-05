Zimbabwe: Govt Opens Part of Nemakonde Way, Formerly Lomagundi Road

Government this afternoon opened to traffic a 1,8km stretch along Nemakonde Way, formerly Lomagundi Road, that was under construction in Harare.

More roads around the area are also under construction.

Transport and infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa and other senior Government officials were on the ground to open the stretch that runs from Harare Drive to Westgate Traffic circle.

In an interview, Minister Mhona said Government is rehabilitating roads to ensure that they leave no place behind.

"We are delighted as a ministry, this is part of us now - opening sections of roads. The intended purpose of this visit is to showcase to the people of Zimbabwe that whenever we say we have a listening President, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, this is exactly what it means.

"We were having a number of problematic roads in the city, so the idea was to rehabilitate them. I commend the Second Republic for attending to the roads, they are economic enablers."We need to connect to our neighbouring countries and this is one of the trunk roads in Zimbabwe. We started right from Julius Nyerere Way and today we are witnessing the section going towards Westgate being opened.

"Yes, SADC is coming in just a few months to come but the Summit will come and go and we will need robust and vibrant infrastructure at the end of the day," said Minister Mhona.