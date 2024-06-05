South Africa: City of Tshwane Tables R50bn Budget Aimed At Improving Finances - Amid EFF Disruption

4 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

The indebted City of Tshwane has tabled its R50.6-billion budget aimed at turning its financial position around and improving the lives of its more than four million residents.

Jacqui Uys, the MMC for Finance, delivered the City of Tshwane's budget on Tuesday, 4 June at the Council Chambers in Tshwane House amid attempts by EFF councillors to disrupt the sitting.

The first attempt came when EFF councillor Benjamin Mathebula asked Uys to raise her voice, claiming she was barely audible. This came long after she began speaking and had in fact been audible.

This was followed by multiple points of order and heckling by EFF councillors, some of whom kept shouting that Speaker Mncendi Ndzwanana was seemingly "scared" of Uys. The remark appeared to irk Ndzwanana as he loudly responded: "I am not scared of anything."

The red berets later said Uys did not inspire confidence and should not proceed with the budget but instead email it to all councillors. Ndzwanana had to warn the EFF councillors multiple times in an attempt to restore order and allow the sitting to proceed.

The city's proposed R50.6-billion 2024/25 budget includes R48.3-billion in operating costs and R2.3-billion in capital infrastructure investment.

It shows that residents will feel the pinch when electricity tariffs increase by 12%, water and sanitation by 5.9%, property rates by 5% and a 5% hike for refuse removal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

