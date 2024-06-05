South Africa: Two Men Criminally Charged for Trying to Violently Force the Closure of Mthatha Airport

4 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Two men who were part of a group trying to forcefully close the Mthatha Airport during last week's violent taxi strike appeared in court on Monday. They were charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Two men, who were arrested after a gunfight with police who stopped them from taking over the Mthatha Airport, appeared in the local magistrates' court on Monday, 3 June.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the full indictment against the men had not yet been finalised.

The men, Sandile Zulu (32) and Silindile Phuke (24), both from Chris Hani in Mthatha, have been provisionally charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of 9mm firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Two other suspects who were injured during the shootout with the police, Sibonelo Ziqubu and Silindokuhle Phike, are still in hospital in Mthatha. A letter from the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital attached to the charge sheet confirms that they have sustained "gunshot injuries".

The men are in custody. Tyali said the two suspects who appeared in court were applying for bail.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on 27 May that a group of five balaclava-clad gunmen stormed the airport and threatened to burn it down, ordering its immediate closure.

Police reinforcements were sent to bring the situation under control, but the men opened fire on the officers.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time that...

