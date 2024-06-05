South Africa: Jacob Zuma and MK's Trumpian Playbook Vs the Institutions of SA's Constitutional Democracy

4 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

On Thursday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hand over political parties' lists of MPs to the Secretary to Parliament, and those of MPLs to the provincial judge presidents. It's another milestone to prepare for the National Assembly's first sitting after the general elections -- regardless of the noise from the MK party.

Former US president Donald Trump, back on the campaign trail, continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was "stolen" even after court after court dismissed his camp's allegations of rigging. More than 50 lawsuits by Trump and his allies to overturn the results in six states have been dismissed, according to the Associated Press. However, this sustained disinformation has reduced US citizens' trust in their electoral system, according to various surveys.

Ex-president Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party seem to have taken a leaf out of the Trumpian playbook. The party has escalated to threats of boycotting the first sitting of the new National Assembly after its unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities failed to halt the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declaring the results of the 29 May elections.

"Nobody must declare [the results] tomorrow. If that happens people will be provoking us... Don't start trouble," Zuma said during an impromptu media briefing at the IEC results centre on Sunday.

It was classic Zuma. A bit of insinuation, a bit of a veiled threat of violence, some victimhood and a good dose of smiling charm.

It's all about disruptive tactics. Like showing up late for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.