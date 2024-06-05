South Africa: Bring On an ANC-DA-IFP Coalition - Keep Out the Right-Wing Ranting of EFF and Mk

opinion

South Africa desperately needs infrastructure delivery. The DA's proven ability to deliver -- at least for their own constituency -- might inspire them to do so in the poorest communities across the country where action is most needed.

It's a certainty that Helen Zille has been trying on the dress for weeks. She has always wanted to be deputy president. Now's her chance. And on the face of it, there is much to commend the presence of the puppet mistress and her negotiating team.

The one thing against the Democratic Alliance -- which is why they have never grown and will never grow their vote beyond the early twenties ceiling -- is what the DP/NNP fault line long ago did for the votes of the majority of South Africans. A party prepared to embrace the lingering dinosaurs from the apartheid era was always going to be doomed for most of the electorate.

The DA became what the Progressive Party never was, namely a regressive party for white protectionism. This fault line has spawned the unattractive coloured tribalism of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) -- because the DA hasn't really been able to grow its coloured constituency either.

But in favour of the DA, undoubtedly, is the reality that they can deliver. In Cape Town, they deliver infrastructure to an urban population, albeit they provide MiCiti buses to ensure that black domestic workers are able...