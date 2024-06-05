Uganda: Bebe Cool Urges Museveni to See the Bigger Picture in European Football

Singer Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has shared his perspective on the advantages of watching European leagues and emphasised the significance of adopting successful foreign models.

Bebe Cool's perspective contradicts that of President Museveni, whose government policies he ardently supports.

During his address at the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations held at the Namugongo Shrine on Monday, Museveni criticised young people for devoting excessive time to watching European football.

"You don't pay attention to what is happening here in Africa. Someone asked me, Mr Museveni, which football club do you support? I replied, what? What club? I used to play football myself. If I want to play football, I can do it myself; I don't watch," he said.

The Head of State observed that African youth seemed completely distracted, expressing disappointment at their lack of engagement with the integration of Africa.

In a letter shared through his social media platforms, Ssali expressed his endorsement of the country's sports industry and highlighted the positive impact of foreign sports leagues.

He commended Museveni's leadership and vision for Uganda, emphasizing the potential of sports to enhance living standards and create employment opportunities for the youth.

"Watching European leagues exposes the youth to top-notch football, inspiring them to emulate their idols and strive for excellence," Ssali said.

He stressed the role of sports in shaping the mindset of young footballers and promoting a winning mentality, citing Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé as role models.

Ssali also discussed the economic benefits that come with embracing foreign sports industries.

"European leagues serve as significant economic drivers, generating billions of dollars in revenue through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, merchandise, and tourism," he explained.

He urged Uganda to learn from the successful models of these leagues and adapt them to the country's sports industry, opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation.

Bebe Cool also highlighted the potential of the sports industry to provide employment opportunities beyond players and coaches.

He emphasized the importance of professionals such as lawyers, accountants, and security personnel in the sports ecosystem.

By investing in sports infrastructure and embracing international competitions, Uganda can develop a thriving industry that generates employment opportunities and stimulates economic growth.

The singer further underscored the indirect employment solutions offered by the sports industry.

"A single football team employs around 50 players, and these highly paid individuals repatriate part of their earnings, investing in multimillion-dollar projects, businesses, and job creation back home," he said.

He cited the example of Sadio Mane, who has built schools and hospitals in his home country, as an inspiration for Ugandan footballers to follow suit.

Ssali highlighted the existing employment opportunities in various sports beyond football, including netball, athletics, basketball, and boxing. These sports contribute to job creation and economic growth in Uganda.