Rwanda: University of Rwanda Researchers Study Feasibility of Turning Rwanda's Fuel Taxi Motorcycles Into Electric

Researchers from University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology (CST) are investigating the feasibility of transitioning thousands of fuel-powered taxi motorcycles into electric as one way of providing e-mobility solutions.

They say that retrofitting fuel-powered motorcycles to electric could extend their life span, making them environmentally safer and cheaper to maintain.

There are about 10,000 taxi motorcycles in Rwanda.

The 18-month project to quantify the environmental, health and economic impact and benefits of retrofitted motorcycles, said Dr Gershome Abaho, the head of CST's department of civil, environmental and geomatic engineering.

"We will also design a strategy for recycling, reuse and disposal of the fuel engines," said Abaho, the project manager.

He said that retrofitting fuel-powered motorcycles to electric has more benefits, including solutions to air quality degradation and climate change effects, reduction of carbonation-induced corrosion in reinforced concrete structures as well as reducing soil and water pollution.

The Rwf90 million project investigating the feasibility of retrofitting engine motorcycles to electric one began in February, and is implemented in collaboration with Rwanda Electric Motors (REM), an e-mobility firm, which provides space for research and mechanical support.

Donald Kabanda, REM's chief executive, said that the project is one of the initiatives that will enable Rwanda to have at least 30 per cent of all the vehicles using electricity in the next five years.

"A lot of companies in Rwanda are engaged in e-mobility, because there are opportunities for investment and business in this sector," Kabanda said.

"This research will definitely fasten our journey to having 30 per cent of the vehicles powered by electricity."

He added that the project focuses on fuel-powered motorcycles that are at least four years old and that by retrofitting them to electric their life span is extended.

Most of the motorcycles operated in Rwanda are five years old and that means their emissions have increased, they consume a lot of fuel and their maintenance is costlier than newer ones, he said.

Out of 100,000 motorcycles, 50,000 can be retrofitted to electric, he noted.

To transition a fuel-powered motorcycle into an electric one, the fuel engine and its system, the exhaust system are removed and replaced with an electric motor and its associated wiring system.

While the project will determine how much the retrofitting process can cost, Kabanda estimated that changing a fuel motorcycle into an electric one could cost about 40 per cent of the price of a new fuel-powered motorcycle.

"If a new motorcycle is Rwf2 million today, retrofitting an old one to electric could cost not more than Rwf700,000," he said, adding that most motorcyclists would prefer retrofitting over buying a new one.

For Daniel Niyitegeka, the president of a taxi motorcyclists cooperative in Kicukiro District, electric motorcycles are cheaper to use than fuel-powered ones.

"A person who uses a fuel-power motorcycle may spend 15 per cent more money on fuel than the one using a rechargeable battery spends on recharging," Niyitegeka said, adding that maintenance of an electric bike is also cheaper.