Rwanda: How Seats for 24 Female Lawmakers Will Be Distributed By Constituency

Elections for Rwanda's next President and Members of Parliament are scheduled to take place on the same dates, in July.

The President is expected to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, at least 30 days and not more than 60 days before the end of the parliamentary term ends. The fourth legislature commenced in 2018 and was, initially, scheduled to end in 2023. But, it was extended paving way for Presidential and parliamentary elections to take place at the same time, this year.

According to the Constitution, at least 30 per cent of the lawmakers in the lower house must be women.

That percentage quota allocated to women corresponds to 24 MPs as the Chamber of Deputies has a total of 80 members.

ALSO READ: Over 670 candidates vie for seats in Rwanda's parliament

How will seats for female lawmakers be allocated per Province?

According to a December 2023 Presidential Order relating to elections of the President and Deputies, the distribution of seats for 24 female MPs elected by specific organs in accordance with the national administrative entities is based on the number of the population of each Province and the City of Kigali.

The Presidential Order provides that four seats are allotted to Northern Province, six seats to Southern Province, six to Eastern Province; six to Western Province, while the City of Kigali gets two seats.

ALSO READ: Elections: What happens before campaign period begins

Population by province

The fifth Rwanda Population and Housing Census by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) counted more than 13.2 million residents in Rwanda as of August 15, 2022, with women accounting for 51.5 per cent of the total population.

In terms of population distribution by province, the census showed that Eastern and Southern Provinces are the most populous provinces in Rwanda as they jointly account for 50 per cent of the total population.

Eastern Province has a 27 per cent share of the total population or more than 3.56 million; Southern 23 per cent or slightly more than 3 million, as per the comprehensive count.

The third most populous province is Western Province whose population represents 22 per cent or more than 2.89 million.

Northern Province and City of Kigali, respectively, have 15 per cent or slightly more than 2 million and 13 per cent or more than 1.7 million of Rwanda's total population.

Electoral constituency for 24 female Deputies

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2023 Presidential Order relating to elections of the President and Deputies, provides that the electoral constituency for 24 female Deputies elected by specific organs in accordance with the national administrative entities is each Province and the City of Kigali.

Regarding composition, it indicates that the electoral college consists of members of the Executive Committee of National Women Council from the village level to the national level; and members of Sector Councils of the electoral constituency; Members of Councils of Districts of the Province, or members of the Council of the City of Kigali.

The 24 female lawmakers will be elected on July 16.

Other MPs to be elected on the same date are two who will be elected by the National Youth Council and one elected by the National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

The polling date for the President and 53 lawmakers elected from candidates proposed by political organisations or independent candidates is July 15. Rwandan nationals voting from abroad will cast their votes, a day earlier, on July 14.