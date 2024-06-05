Malawi: Chakwera Commended for Championing Construction of Judicial Complex

A renowned social and political commentator Caesar Kondowe and Civil Society leader Fryson Chodzi have jointly commended President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera led Government for championing construction of Judicial complex in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Kondowe said the project is so significant for the country to achieve speed delivery of justice.

Kondowe says there is this principle on natural justice that justice delayed is justice denied.

According to Kondowe if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all.

He said that is why the complex will ensure speedy trial.

"We are reliably informed that the project involves construction of Judiciary Headquarters that has four

components which include Judiciary headquarters that has Supreme Court of Appeal, six divisions of the High Court and administration block; Chief Justice's residence, Sheriff warehouse; and Judiciary Training Institute, now having all these under one perimeter fence will ensure timely delivery of justice system," he said.

Currently dreams for Malawi to have its own judicial complex in Lilongwe is slowly becoming a reality since land has been acquired, and feasibility studies have been completed and designs are being developed.

This project is aimed at improving access to supreme and high court services as well as improved access to high court services.

The complex will also make availability of judicial administration services while at the same time making convenient facility for court users

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Legal Affairs Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project which started in May 2021 is expected to run till March 2028 with K648, 100 being allocated already and K120,000, 000 has been used.

Forum For National Development (FND) National Coordinator, Fryson Chodzi, has since commended the project.

"The construction of the Judicial complex in Lilongwe is the most welcome move and needs to be applauded. Lilongwe for sometime has never had modern and spacious judicial offices and courts especially for the High Court and Supreme Court. Even during the famous Elections case, we had to convert a magistrate court for the purpose," he said.

Chodzi said Lilongwe needs this facility to improve justice delivery system and also ensure that our men and women of the bench have modern offices and courts.

He said it is sad that the entire high court is spread across Lilongwe, the Commercial division at Magalasi House, the Child Court in Area 4, the Criminal court at design printers house, the Industrial relations court close to Immigration and others at the DCs.

He said these courts needs to be brought under one area for easy access to the court system and that why this construction is a move in the right direction.