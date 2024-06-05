Namibia: Stop Wasting Salaries On iPhones and Buy Houses - Shikongo Tells Officers

Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo says some police officers complain that they earn too little, but then go gambling before even buying groceries for their homes.

Shikongo urges the officers to focus on their needs, instead of on what they want.

"When you hear iPhone 16 is coming, you want to buy it. My dear, how can you buy an iPhone 16 at the rank of a warrant officer?

An iPhone 16 costs between N$40 000 and N$50 000, or you borrow money from someone to go and celebrate your birthday at Swakopmund. Is that really a need?" Shikongo asked.

Shikongo said this when he opened a five-day leadership development workshop for station commanders at Rundu yesterday.

He also said the police force is tired of hiring tents for the funerals of police officers who do not have houses at their villages.

"You need to prepare yourself. We are getting tired of asking for tents to bury police officers, because they don't have houses at their villages. Let's work on that. Just make use of your small salaries and build a structure," Shikongo said.

He said some police officers who live in police barracks think that the barracks are their houses.

"My dear brothers and sisters, the day will come when you are 60 and you will have to pack your things and go. Some of you say you will build houses when you are 45, when you are warrant officers or when you retire. You must prepare yourself for the village where you come from," Shikongo said.

He urged his officers to manage their finances better, as they can do a lot with their salaries.

"Financially, we are saying, dear brothers and sisters, you have money. I must tell you this. There are people, security guards who are guarding properties throughout the nights, in cold whether, look at their salaries. They are not comparable to you. You have medical aid, pension, transport, all those benefits," Shikongo added.

He said he is not encouraging the officers to have mansions, but they should have houses, adding that he also has "proper houses" at Ongha and Ohalushu in the Ohangwena region.

According to Shikongo, he did not build the houses when he became inspector general, instead he started when he was still a young officer.

Five months ago, Kavango East acting regional commander deputy commissioner Eino Nambahu said law enforcement officers who are drowning in debt find it difficult to perform official duties.

"Makongo (debts) are affecting performance, and it is too much. You should stop going and borrowing money but survive with the little you get . . . Improve your salaries and make sure you reduce the makongo," he said.

"Tomorrow, you don't have taxi money, while you have a transport allowance on your payslip. You don't have accommodation because you want to stay in the barracks. The barracks are for those people at the college, the trainees," Nambahu said at the time.

Namibian Defence Force (NDF) chief Martin Pinehas last year said there are many army generals who do not have houses and stay at lodges when they are on leave.

"This is shameful. A lodge is not a house. Please try by all means and build a house, even if it's a one-bedroom house, it's okay," Pinehas said at the memorial service of the late brigadier general, Blasius Ainima, held at Onawa village in the Omusati region.

Retired NDF chief Martin Shalli, speaking at the same event, castigated soldiers who die without owning or developing their houses while driving expensive vehicles.

He said some of these soldiers enlisted in the NDF during independence in 1990.

Shalli said he has been to many places where soldiers live and has observed that they sleep in shacks.

"There is no water and electricity in the house, but the whole village has got water and electricity. What went wrong?" Shalli said.