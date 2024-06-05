Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Meets Leaders At 2024 Korea-Africa Summit

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre has fully participated in the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit held in Seoul.

The summit provided a platform for African leaders to engage with their Korean counterparts, focusing on trade and investment agreements to enhance collaboration between the two regions.

The summit, attended by leaders from various African nations, aimed to explore and strengthen economic partnerships between Korea and Africa. Discussions centered on the potential for increased trade, investment opportunities, and development projects that could benefit both regions.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre actively engaged in bilateral meetings with other African leaders and Korean officials, discussing Somalia's economic potential and the various investment opportunities available in the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and telecommunications, which could benefit from Korean expertise and investment.

The summit also provided an opportunity for African leaders to learn from Korea's rapid economic development and technological advancements. The Korean government showcased its achievements in various sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, and information technology, and expressed its willingness to share its knowledge and experiences with African countries.

In addition to the economic focus, the summit also addressed issues related to peace and security in Africa. The Prime Minister of Somalia emphasized the importance of regional stability for economic growth and development, calling for increased cooperation between African nations and the international community to combat terrorism and promote peace.

The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit marked a promising start to enhanced collaboration between the two regions.

The discussions and agreements reached during the summit are expected to pave the way for increased trade, investment, and development opportunities, ultimately benefiting the people of Somalia and the African continent as a whole.

As the summit concluded, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre expressed his optimism about the future of economic partnerships between Somalia and Korea, stating that the summit had laid a strong foundation for future cooperation and growth.

The prime minister has called on the international community to continue supporting Somalia's efforts to achieve peace, stability, and economic development.