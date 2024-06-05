Mozambique: Open to Sharing Experience, Says Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that South Korea is open to sharing its development experience with Mozambique, bearing in mind various business sectors.

Nyusi, who is on a working visit to Seoul, told reporters, after meeting his Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-Yeol, "it was a cordial meeting, where the results are promising, as President Yeol showed openness to passing on his country's experience to Mozambique.'

Nyusi believes that the Korean experience in Mozambique will be focused on crucial sectors that have boosted development in Korea, namely education, health and agriculture.

He explained that during the meeting both agreed to strengthen co-operation for mutual benefits.

In terms of economic cooperation, Korea is starting to become an important destination for Mozambique's exports, which grew by 396 per cent in the period 2018-2023. In the same period, the overall value of exports came to almost 1.5 billion US dollars.

South Korea now ranks fourth in the list of Mozambique's trade partners and sixth in the order of exports, according to official figures from the Mozambican authorities.

Under the theme 'The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity", the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, attended by Nyusi, aims to elevate cooperation between Korea and Africa, bringing together at least 25 Heads of State and Government and representatives from 48 African countries, as well as representatives from international organizations in Africa and key figures from Korean government agencies.