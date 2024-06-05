Kenya: KQ Breaks Silence On Week-Long Mogadishu Flight Diversions

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has commented on flight diversions reported in Mogadishu since May 24 citing safety concerns.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 4, KQ said the diversions back to Nairobi were due to "stronger-than-usual tailwinds".

It said the conditions made it "impossible to safely land the aircraft".

KQ said it could not fly the secondary approach into Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport due to safety concerns since its pilots would need to overlfy the city.

"Our crew did not opt to use the alternative runway approach overflying the city until the Airport authorities in Mogadishu mitigated the security and safety concerns," the airline stated.

Kenya Airways however said authorities in Mogadishu had since addressed its concerns "and we will be able to land the aircraft safely".

KQ did not elaborate on how many flights it diverted and why the airline continued to fly into Mogadishu amid the concerns.

A review of arrival data into Aden Adde showed other airlines operated seamlessly.