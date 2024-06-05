South Africa: More Than 450 Employees At Sibanye's Kroondal Pgm Mine On Second Day of Wildcat Underground Strike

4 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

More than 450 employees at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal platinum mine in North West embarked on a wildcat strike on Monday, with more than 200 underground at the Kwezi shaft and 250 on surface with downed tools at the K6 shaft. Their grievances centre on an employee share ownership scheme and Sibanye has said the mine workers on strike face possible dismissal.

Sibanye said in a statement late Tuesday - after the SABC and Daily Maverick had both reported on the strike - that it was in talks to bring the impasse to an end.

"At this time, the safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority, and we will undertake all necessary action to ensure their health and safety while underground. We are currently engaging with all relevant stakeholders to end this illegal action," Richard Stewart, Sibanye's Chief Regional Officer, was quoted as saying.

The strike involves an underground protest at the Kwezi shaft that began on Monday morning and one by workers at the K6 shaft.

"Sibanye-Stillwater advises that morning-shift employees (including contractors) at Kwezi shaft (Kroondal West) initiated an illegal sit-in underground on the morning of 3 June 2024, with 211 employees currently remaining underground. At the K6 shaft, the night shift was also disrupted, with approximately 250 people gathering in a central waiting place on surface," Sibanye said.

"This unfortunate turn of events transpired following the annual payments made to beneficiaries of the Rustenburg and Marikana employee share option schemes (ESOPs) on Friday, 1 June 2024. The striking Kroondal employees are reportedly aggrieved to not have...

