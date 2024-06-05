Tanzania: Why Africa Needs to Learn From Korea's Success Story - Samia

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said African countries can learn from the stunning success story of the Republic of Korea, which started as an agriculture-based economy just seven decades ago to become one of the largest economies in the world.

The President made the remarks today in her speech at the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

"It is amazing how 70 years ago, with a predominantly agricultural economy and with very limited resources, Korea transformed to a developed economy," she said.

"Korea's inspiring story and spirit of determination, resilience and resourcefulness are among the things that inspired all of us to attend this summit."

ALSO READ: Tanzania, S. Korea signs Us$2.5bilion deal

President Samia noted that the economic partnerships that Africa is forging with regional blocs and individual countries should address imbalances in the social economic development in the continent.

The President said Tanzania welcomes Korea's commitment and pledges towards fostering shared prosperity and putting in place frameworks to promote trade, investment and engagement among actors in the private sector.

As the only female head of state at the summit, President Samia used the opportunity to champion the clean cooking agenda for the continent.

"Increased investment in clean cooking solutions will not only lower emissions and reduce deforestation but will also reduce respiratory-related deaths and empower women" she said.

"Investing in the clean cooking agenda in Africa also presents economic opportunities in terms of development of clean cooking solutions on the continent.