Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Gears for National People's Conference

Zanu PF Mashonaland West has taken the first step in implementing the party's restructuring roadmap and preparations for the National People's Conference to be held later this year.

Mashonaland West is hosting the conference and the leadership is now identifying a suitable venue.

The restructuring will start with awareness campaigns and, as part of the process, a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting was held in Chinhoyi over the weekend.

The meeting will be followed by inter-district meetings next weekend before the reconstitution of cell and village structures.

Speaking at the provincial meeting, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said organic and genuine structures were the bedrock of a strong party.

"The party, and by extension the country, is as strong as its organisational capacity and how structured it is," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

"We have survived Western onslaught on the strength of being an organised and structured society. That is why the restructuring exercise is important."

Reading a circular from the party's National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Cde Mutsvangwa said the actual restructuring would take place from June 17 to July 18 this year.

The second phase involved party national and provincial officials undertaking the final verification of the cell and village structures. The exercise, he said, should integrate the returnees from opposition parties, under the Kumusha Home Ekhaya Programme.

Returnees should be welcomed into the party and if they had support they should take up positions in the party.

Provincial chairman Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the restructuring should produce the best results for a strong party.

The province had already started preparations for the National People's Conference.

"We had identified three venues in Mhondoro, Kadoma and Zvimba District," she said.

"We have tentatively settled for Mucheri in Kasanze, Zvimba. That fits the requirements we have been given from head office."

Deputy National Political Commissar, Cde Webster Shamu, said the restructuring should be taken seriously.

"We want genuine structures that reflect what is on the ground. People should come into the party because of their love for the party," said Cde Shamu.

The party, he said, should be thorough in the restructuring programme to produce an enduring and robust party.

He said Mashonaland West should be exemplary and emulate the solid structures found in strongholds such as Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe in Mashonaland East.