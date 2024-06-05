Africa: Seychelles' President Stresses How Challenges in Africa Can Be Tackled in Collective Way

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan highlighted the various challenges affecting the African continent and stressed how these can only be addressed through collective collaboration and strategic partnerships in his address at the Korea-Africa Summit.

Ramkalawan is currently leading the Seychelles delegation at the Korea-Africa Summit taking place from June 4 to 5.

According to State House, Ramkalawan said, "In addressing the complex challenges of our times, such as climate crisis, transnational crime, and conflicts, it is evident that no single nation can address these issues in isolation."

He said that the theme of our Summit, "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity" resonates deeply with the vision outlined in Agenda 2063 for Seychelles and the entire African continent. It also emphasises the urgent need for collective action to foster mutual economic growth and realise shared aspirations as equal partners.

"The potential for a transformative partnership between Africa and Korea is palpable, rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development. By leveraging our respective strengths and synergies, we have the opportunity to catalyse positive change not only within our regions but also on a global scale," Ramkalawan stressed.

He also emphasised the critical importance of the combined partnership for growth potentials that exist through the Korea-African enhanced relations.

"Central to our discussions lies the imperative of inclusive growth. Korea's technological prowess, coupled with Africa's youthful demographic and abundant natural resources, presents a fertile ground for collaboration across various sectors. It is essential that our cooperation benefits all segments of society, empowering our youth through quality education and embracing sustainable economic models," said Seychelles' President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Seychelles By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the robust economy of Korea and Africa's progress in economic integration, exemplified by initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), serve as cornerstones for fostering economic growth, enhancing trade, and increasing investment opportunities for both regions.

Ramkalawan also took the opportunity to stress the important role of African small island nations and the cooperation possibilities African Small Island Developing States (Africa SIDS) have to offer. He also highlighted Seychelles' strong commitment to enhancing relations in various domains with South Korea.

Ramkalawan said Africa also comprises of small African Island Developing States and Seychelles, with its strategic location and conducive business environment, is eager to enhance economic ties with Korea.

"As fervent advocates for sustainability, Seychelles is committed to deepening cooperation with Korea in areas such as climate change adaptation, environmental protection, and the Blue Economy. Investing in sustainable infrastructure projects will not only bolster Africa's economic stability but also enhance resilience, fortifying the Korea-Africa partnership for the long term. Sustainability, I should emphasise, is not merely a goal but a moral obligation that underpins our collective future," he added.