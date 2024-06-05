South Africa: Felicia Mabuza-Suttle Shares Throwback Pic of Honda Photoshoot: 'No Stylist, Makeup Artist or Hairdresser'

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle may be the queen of South African talk shows, but the 74-year-old recently reminded us of her humble beginnings.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself during a photoshoot with car company Honda which happened about 50 years ago, Felicia wrote: "The way it was 50 yrs ago when I did this for @Honda in South Africa."

The picture showed a smiling Felicia during her modelling days. And while she looked perfectly put together, the former talk show host admitted she pulled everything off herself, from the hair to makeup.

"Had no stylist, makeup artist, or hairdresser to go to. Pulled outfit from my closet. Did my own hair & make-up," added the mom of two.

Inspiring others to follow their dreams, Felicia concluded: "Nothing was going to stop this girl from the dusty streets of Soweto to dare to dream big."

Her fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the entrepreneur for all she's achieved.

"Soweto has produced a lot of successful people. However, I do think enough is not done to give back to the people through resources that can assist to alleviate some of the social ills we are facing," commented @mafureng.

Felicia responded to the comment by reminding South Africans of her contributions towards her community: "My journey in uplifting youth started in the early 70s when I started a dance academy for youth to keep them out of the streets and conscientize them."

Born in Sofiatown in 1950, Felicia became the first member of her family to achieve a college degree when she earned a BA in journalism, followed by an MA in Mass Communication, according to Wikipedia.

She was also voted as the 70th greatest South African of all time in an informal public poll.