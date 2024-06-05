Uganda Prepares to Honor 53 Heroes At 35th Heroes' Day Celebration

As Uganda eagerly anticipates the 35th Heroes' Day celebration on June 9, 2024, the nation gears up to pay tribute to 53 individuals for their extraordinary contributions. Under the resonant theme "Hail our legends: A Secure Uganda Is Now a Reality," this year's ceremony promises to be a poignant reflection on Uganda's journey towards peace and prosperity.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Minister for the Presidency, Babirye Milly Babalanda, eloquently emphasized, "This is a historical day on which we reflect on the contributions of our heroes and heroines in the political and socio-economic transformation of Uganda." Indeed, the occasion serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals to secure Uganda's future.

Among the distinguished honorees is the esteemed Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Maktoum, who will be bestowed with the prestigious Pearl of Africa Grand Master Class One. His notable investments in Uganda, including pivotal roles in numerous oil projects and the construction of the iconic Kidepo Stadium, exemplify his unwavering commitment to the nation's progress.

Reflecting on Uganda's rich history, Babalanda recalled the pivotal role played by Gomba District as a resistance corridor in the 1980s. "Gomba District was a key stronghold," she remarked, "where Uganda Freedom Movement and FEDEMU fighters bravely joined forces with the NRA." This poignant acknowledgement pays homage to the brave souls who fought valiantly for Uganda's liberation.

Among the revered awardees are Col. Makoona Siraj, Lt. (Rtd) Kiviri Geoffrey, and Sgt. (Rtd) Muyomba Stephen, whose unwavering courage and dedication embody the spirit of heroism. Their names stand as testaments to the indomitable resilience of the Ugandan people in the face of adversity.

Gratitude permeates the air as Babalanda extends heartfelt thanks to all who participated in the memorial prayers and the free medical camp. "As we commemorate this event," she fervently declares, "let us remain united in our pursuit of a brighter future, inspired by the selfless sacrifices of our heroes."

As the nation eagerly awaits the grand ceremony at Mpenja Church of Uganda Primary School Playgrounds, the resonance of unity and patriotism echoes throughout Uganda. In honouring our heroes, we reaffirm our collective commitment to the prosperity and well-being of our beloved motherland, Uganda.