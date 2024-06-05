South Africa: Gauteng Faces Water Cuts for Planned Maintenance - South African News Briefs - June 06, 2024

Gauteng Gears Up for Water Outages Due to Infrastructure Maintenance

Gauteng residents and businesses have been warned to brace themselves for outages caused by extensive planned infrastructure maintenance, reports News24. The outage will affect many municipalities, including Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Madibeng, Mogale City, Merafong, and Rand West City, Johannesburg is expected to be the worst affected due to its aging infrastructure and a population exceeding its water system's supply. Johannesburg Water said the maintenance was scheduled for between 22 June and 29 July and would affect the water systems supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations and the Daleside booster pump station. Johannesburg Water has advised customers to store water in preparation for maintenance.

Increased Police Presence in KwaZulu-Natal Amid Election Tensions

More police were deployed to protect key parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the recent national elections, reports IOL. The deployment follows former president Jacob Zuma's demand that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) refrain from announcing the election results until a recount of the votes, as the uMkontho weSizwe Party (MK) suspects foul play. Zuma added that releasing any statement would be equivalent to provoking the MK. Despite Zuma's threats, the IEC insisted that the elections were free and fair and that no recounting would be done.

Cape Town Warns of Rabies Case, Urges Vaccination for Dogs

City of Cape Town officials have urged Deep South residents to stay vigilant after a confirmed rabies case led to the euthanasia of two dogs in Capri, reports Peoples' Post. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, meaning humans can get the disease from animals, and it is highly preventable through vaccination. According to a statement, state vets are working to determine the source of the infection as rabies infections in dogs are rare in the Western Cape. The City of Cape Town further urged the public to be vigilant and cautious of any unusual changes in behaviour in animals, especially dogs.

