Zimbabwe: An Apology Is Owed to Zwizwai After Claims He Was Working With Tshabangu - Chamisa, Biti Say

OPPOSITION leaders Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti have leapt to the defence of late stalwart Murisi Zwizwai, saying an apology is owed to him after claims he was working with Tshabangu's faction.

Zwizwai, who died Saturday after a short illness, left a legacy that was questioned after he recently returned to parliament as a senator.

The veteran opposition leader was seconded into parliament by controversial figure Sengezo Tshabangu, who last year went on a power trip, recalling elected opposition officials.

Zwizwai faced criticism in the opposition after the appointment, with allegations that he was in cahoots with the self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) secretary general.

Speaking at Zwizwai's funeral Tendai Biti said the vitriol thrown against him was an injustice.

"There is a story that has not been told of the transition from Morgan Tsvangirai to Nelson Chamisa and the role Murisi Zwizwai played. This makes what happened to him unbearable, the ingratitude, our lack of empathy given the role that Zwizwai played. We apologise to the family that we of this party caused Murisi Zwizwai," said Biti.

Zwizwai was one of the opposition figures who publicly declared their allegiance to Chamisa when he formed CCC in 2021.

He ceded his parliamentary seat last year.

Chamisa said the focus should not be on how Zwizwai was appointed byTshabangu to the senate but on his holistic contribution to the opposition.

"We have a history to tell which we have gathered here for. Yes, Zwizwai was in the senate. I know he had the zeal to work for the country. How he got into the senate we will not dwell on it.

"We look at his positive contribution. Those who want to honour Zwizwai's decision to go back into the Senate, they have a right to do so. We have come far with Zwizwai," said Chamisa.