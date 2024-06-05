Kenya: Govt Allocates Sh1.25 Billion for Childhood Vaccines

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has allocated Sh1.25 billion to procure routine childhood vaccines to solve the recent vaccine shortage in the country.

In a statement the Principal Secretary State department for medical services Harry Kimtai stated that the ministry is set to use the funds to procure BCG, Oral Polio, Tetanus-Diphtheria, and Measles Rubella vaccines.

"Following recent media reports on vaccine shortages in the country, the Ministry of Health has taken urgent steps to address the issue and ensure our children remain protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,"he stated.

According to the ministry the country has already received over 8 million doses OF Measles Rubella vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV)

Diptheria and BCG vaccines are set to be distributed to the nine regional vaccine stores across the country.

Kimtai has said that the Ministry use additional refrigerated trucks to ensure doses reach health facilities and communities by the second week of June.

"The received vaccines are currently being processed for urgent distribution to the nine regional vaccine stores across the country," he stated.

The ministry has urged caregivers and parents to immediately take their children particularly who missed their doses,to the facilities for immunization so that they may catch up with the immunization schedule.

"As the vaccines begin arriving at our facilities, we call on our healthcare workers to collaborate with community health teams to ensure all children who missed vaccinations return to the facilities and catch up on their immunization schedule," he stated.

Furthermore,the Ministry has assured that it will explore more effective financing options And engage with the National Treasury to ensure adequate resources are allocated to the immunization program so as to avert future vaccine shortages.

"We will continue engaging the National Treasury to ensure increased and dedicated resources are allocated to the immunization program, ensuring stable vaccine supplies," he stated.

"Ring-fencing domestic resources will guarantee sustainable financing for immunization and universal access to vaccines, aligning with our efforts in Primary Health Care," he added.