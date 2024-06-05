Somalia: Commissioner Moalim Hosts Somali Ambassadors to Different Countries to Discuss Humanitarian Issues and Agency's Challenges

The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim met with Somali ambassadors to Türkiye, Libya, Iraq and Germany at the agency's Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various issues including the significance of bolstering humanitarian support to the Somali people adversely affected by natural calamities.

According to a statement from the disaster agency, the officials also addressed the agency's challenges, including problems caused by climate change leading to displacement and loss of lives.

Mr. Mahamud called on the Envoys to share the information with their respective host countries and requested assistance in stabilizing, recovering, and resettling IDPs.

The ambassadors commended SoDMA's work and promised to convey the messages to their host governments.

SODMA, a government entity responsible for coordination of humanitarian assistance, has recently heightened its activities aimed at helping the Somali people with disbursement of essential food and non- food supplies in a bid to alleviate them from the vagaries of drought and climate related challenges.