Kenya: MOH Secures Additional Childhood Vaccines Following Stockouts

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received over 8 million childhood vaccine doses amid stockouts that disrupted immunisation schedules nationwide.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai Wednesday said the ministry was working to ensure the supplies reach health facilities by the end of the second week of June.

They include 1,209,500 doses of Measles Rubella Vaccine, 3,032,000 doses of OPV, 1,000,000 doses of Tetanus-Diptheria Vaccine and 3,129,000 doses of BCG vaccine.

"The received vaccines are currently being processed for urgent distribution to the nine regional vaccine stores across the country," Kimtai stated.

He noted that MoH had acquired additional refrigeration capacity to transport the vaccines to nine regional vaccine hubs for last-mile distribution.

He appealed to healthcare workers, Community Healthcare Promoters and caregivers to ensure children who missed vaccines catch-up with their immunisation schedules.

"As the vaccines begin arriving at our facilities, we call on our healthcare workers to collaborate with community health teams to ensure all children who missed vaccinations return to the facilities and catch up on their immunization schedule," Kimtai stated.

The PS said the ministry had secured a funding commitment of Sh1.25 from the National Treasury to support vaccine procurement to aid the transition from donor support by 2030.

"Ring-fencing domestic resources will guarantee sustainable financing for immunization and universal access to vaccines, aligning with our efforts in Primary Health Care," Kimtai noted.

He committed to mobilise efforts to ensure stable vaccine supplies.