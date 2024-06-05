Southern Africa: 2024 Men's Cosafa Cup Postponed

5 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

COUNCIL of Southern African Football Association ( COSAFA) has postponed the 2024 men's tournament which was scheduled for June 14-22.

This was communicated by COSAFA on Tuesday.

The men's COSAFA Cup Championships is an annual tournament which aims to develop Southern African football teams.

"After discussions with various stakeholders we are exploring a new set of dates for the 2024 COSAFA Cup and will provide an update in due course," said COSAFA.

Zimbabwe had already named a 23-men squad which was selected by interim coach Jairos Tapera.

Not only had ZIFA started preparations for the annual men's tournament but also the Premier Soccer League is on a three-week break which was meant to pave the way for the tournament.

COSAFA added that the men's tournament will still be played this year.

"The new dates will be in June or July of this year and will be based on the best possible exposure for all stakeholders to ensure a world-class competition that helps take football in the region forward," further stated COSAFA.

Despite missing the past two editions of the tournament due to a FIFA ban, Zimbabwe is the second-best team at the tournament with six titles, one behind Zambia which boasts of having the highest number of trophies.

