Middle Shabelle, Somalia — The reports from war frontlines indicate that the Somali National Army (SNA) and local forces have withdrawn from areas along the banks of the Shabelle River in the Middle Shabelle region.

The allied forces are reported to have evacuated the area of Hawadley and the villages under the HirShabelle state of Somalia, where a tense situation is now being felt.

The sources further state that the areas under the Balcad district have been filled with Al-Shabaab fighters who were seen in the Hawaldey area. This has caused increased fear among the residents of the area, as opposing activities are being felt there.

Middle Shabelle is one of the areas where Al-Shabaab was initially defeated in the first phase of the ongoing war. However, operations are still ongoing by the DF forces and Mawiisley, with the aim to maintain security and stability in the region.

The withdrawal of the SNA and local forces from these areas comes at a time when the security situation in the region is increasingly volatile. The presence of Al-Shabaab fighters in the area has raised concerns among the local population, who are now living in fear of potential violence and instability.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the Somali government and its allied forces will respond to the growing threat posed by Al-Shabaab in the Middle Shabelle region.

The ongoing operations in the area are crucial in maintaining security and stability, and the recent withdrawal of forces underscores the challenges faced by the Somali government in its fight against the extremist group.