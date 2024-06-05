Africa: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Meets With Koica President At Korea-Africa Summit

Seoul, South Korea — At the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, H.E. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held talks with the President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Chang Won Sam.

The discussions focused on pivotal development issues concerning Somalia, with an emphasis on socio-economic progress and youth skill advancement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre underscored the importance of investing in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs for Somalia's substantial young population, which comprises over 70% of the Somali demographic.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for such programs to equip the youth with the necessary skills to contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

In response, President Chang affirmed KOICA's dedication to supporting the Prime Minister's proposed initiatives, particularly those aligned with the Somali government's Modernization Programs.

The KOICA President expressed the agency's commitment to working closely with the Somali government to implement projects that would enhance the country's socio-economic development and provide opportunities for its young population.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and President Chang at the Korea-Africa Summit underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing development challenges in Somalia.

The discussions held during the summit are expected to pave the way for increased collaboration between the Somali government and KOICA, as well as other international partners, in implementing projects that will contribute to the country's socio-economic progress and youth skill development.

As Somalia continues to work towards achieving stability and development, the support of international partners like KOICA is crucial in helping the country address its development challenges and build a brighter future for its young population.

The discussions held at the Korea-Africa Summit are a positive step towards achieving this goal and fostering a more secure and prosperous future for Somalia.