Somalia: Sodma Commissioner Meets With Somali Ambassadors to Address Humanitarian Issues

5 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahamuud Moallim, recently met with Somali ambassadors to Türkiye, Libya, Iraq, and Germany to discuss critical humanitarian issues affecting the country.

The meeting, which took place at the SoDMA headquarters in Mogadishu, focused on the agency's challenges, including problems caused by climate change leading to displacement and loss of life.

During the meeting, the officials addressed the agency's challenges, emphasizing the need for bolstering humanitarian support to the Somali people adversely affected by natural calamities.

The Commissioner called on the Envoys to share the information with their respective host countries and requested assistance in stabilizing, recovering, and resettling Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The ambassadors commended SoDMA's work and promised to convey the messages to their host governments.

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has recently heightened its activities aimed at helping the Somali people with the disbursement of essential food and non-food supplies in a bid to alleviate them from the vagaries of drought and climate-related challenges.

This meeting comes at a time when Somalia faces multiple challenges, including the impact of climate change. The discussions reflect the ongoing efforts of SoDMA to address these challenges and strengthen humanitarian response capabilities in the country.

The collaboration between SoDMA and the Somali ambassadors is vital for Somalia's disaster management and humanitarian response, as it brings together the resources and expertise of both organizations to better serve the needs of the Somali people.

As the country continues to face various challenges, these efforts will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of its population and fostering resilience in the face of adversity.

