Tunisia: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture - Inpt, Ohchr and Omct Announce Art Competition

Tunis — An art competition for young people aged 6 to 22 will be organised in Tunisia by the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture (French: INPT), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the World Organisation Against Torture (French: OMCT) to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, held June 26.

With the theme "Art for Justice and Human Dignity," this competition is open to all art forms: plastic arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, etc.), visual arts (photography, video, installation, etc.), street arts, literature (poetry, essays, short stories), music (composition, songs, etc.) and digital arts (graphic design, animation, etc.).

The deadline for applications is set for June 20.

The jury will include art professionals, human rights activists and representatives of partner organisations.

The award ceremony will be organised during the week of June 26. The winning works will be published on the INPT, OHCHR and OMCT websites and social networks.