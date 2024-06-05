South Africa: Kodwa Resigns As Sport Minister

5 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced his immediate resignation.

This comes as Kodwa challenges charges against him, which he has denied. The Minister appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that he received about R1.7 million in bribes.

"Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged. He expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.

"He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sport, Arts and Culture, with whom he has worked so well as Minister," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.