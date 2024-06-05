South Africa: Kodwa Resigns As Sport Minister

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced his immediate resignation.

This comes as Kodwa challenges charges against him, which he has denied. The Minister appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that he received about R1.7 million in bribes.

"Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged. He expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.

"He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sport, Arts and Culture, with whom he has worked so well as Minister," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.