South Africa: Hawks Member Released On Bail for Corruption Charges

Hawks member Kgaugelo Aubrey Mogale (47), a police sergeant, was on Tuesday released on bail by the Nelspruit District Court after having been arrested by the Hawks' Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The arrest followed a financial investigation that was carried out by auditing firm KPMG during the Project Blood Orange investigation.

It was discovered that Mogale, one of the team members involved in the investigation, unduly received an amount of R6 000, deposited by the main suspect in the case, into his account over a period of time.

An internal investigation was conducted, which also established that the member did not disclose the financial benefit of R6 000.

A case docket was registered and the investigation was finalised. The matter was referred to Public Prosecutor, who decided that there is a prima facie case against Mogale.

A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Tuesday 4, June 2024. Mogale was released on R1 000 bail and his case postponed to 27 June 2024.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, said he is deeply concerned that a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was arrested on these serious charges.

"The DPCI strives in all aspects to employ members whose integrity is beyond reproach. We strive to be a crime and corruption fighting entity, which is not tainted by allegations of corruption within our own ranks," Gerber said.

Gerber commended the DPCI for acting against one of their own.

"This shows a commitment to be a directorate that will, without fear or favour, apply the law, irrespective of your standing in society.

"No form of criminality or corruption will be condoned. This must send a clear message to all that as DPCI Mpumalanga, we endeavour to run a clean ship," he said.