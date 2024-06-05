Zimbabwe: BYO Teams Gear Up for NPL

As the 2024/25 National Premier League (NPL) draws closer, Bulawayo Metropolitan's representatives at the country's premier club cricket competition have stepped up their preparations and are confident of a prosperous season.

The tournament is scheduled to get underway on June 15, with seven matches lined up, and the three teams representing the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) in the 14-team competition are gearing up for the challenge that lies ahead of them.

The three teams from the BMCA First League set to take part in the NPL are Amakhosi Cricket Club, Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC). Amakhosi and Queens took up the automatic berths for Bulawayo while BAC had to go through the play-offs.

All the clubs have begun practising with their final squads expected to be released soon.

The teams have, however, assured of young squads. Speaking to Zimpapers Sport, Queens Manager Stanislaus Rukato said it's all systems go on their side with practice having begun. He said they are hopeful of a good campaign with a team that will be a combination of youth and experience.

Rukato said they are looking at giving their youngsters a chance to showcase their talent and skill at the highest level and their target for the season is securing a top eight finish which will guarantee them a spot in the NPL T20 Blast.

"Our preparations are underway and we are looking at securing a top eight finish so that we make it to the T20s. We have a few Under-19 players in our camp, one played in the Under-19 World Cup and the other one was the captain of the Matabeleland Select Under-17 team. We have a number of school going youngsters. "Regardless of having a team with young players, they play without fear. They don't play names, they play to the best of their abilities and that should work in our favour," said Rukato.

BAC Director of Cricket, Senyo Nyakutse said their preparations are also well on course and will be looking at giving their youngsters a chance to also shine at the biggest stages. He said the exposure they will get from participating in the NPL will assist in their growth as cricketers.

Helping their youngsters garner as much experience as they can in the NPL is their target for the season.

"Everything is going well, we are submitting our final squad soon. We have some guys nursing injuries but they are recovering well. We have the youngest and inexperienced squad from our province with an average age of 21-22, but overall, happy with the way things are.

"What we want is for our guys to get exposure and grow. We don't have pressure of finishing in a certain position but we just want our guys to get the exposure by playing the best so that we gauge where we stand. It's good for their growth," said Nyakutse.

Amakhosi Cricket Club head coach, Thabo Mboyi -- who, however, has been away with the Zimbabwe Cricket High Performance Program - said he believes all is in place and are looking at securing a better position than in the last edition.

Mboyi said they have also brought in new players to beef up their team.

"I believe that everything is well and things have been going perfectly fine, we are looking forward to the season. Last year, we finished eight so this time around we will be hoping to get at least to the top four.

We have new guys joining us, Tafara (Mupariwa) from BAC, and Vitalis Buwu among others so it should be one exciting NPL season," said Mboyi.

In the opening round of games, BAC will travel to Masvingo for a date against Westside Cricket Club at Masvingo Sports Club on June 15, while Queens Sports Club will face Rainbow Cricket Club at Kwekwe Sports Club on the same day.

The following day, Mbizo Cricket Club will play host to defending champions Takashinga Patriots 1 at Takashinga Cricket Club, while Strikers face Gladiators in Marondera. Amakhosi Cricket Club will be home to Takashinga Patriots 2 at Kwekwe Sports Club, with Old Hararians Knights facing Rimuka.

Scorpions will be up against Rangers at Masvingo Sports Club to round up the opening week of games.