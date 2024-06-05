Zimbabwe: Equipped Schools Answer to Heritage Based Education 5.0 Model

Richard Muponde — President Mnangagwa recently commissioned 17 new rural schools; 11 primaries and six secondary schools equipped with modern facilities to champion the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, introduced to bring innovative learning in schools.

Three of the schools are in Matabeleland region.

The schools' development, including equipping with modern facilities, are part of President Mnangagwa's National Vision 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy (NDS1) in line with an education system punctuated by science and technology.

Heritage refers to the natural endowments of Zimbabwe; flora, fauna, water, minerals and human resources.

The underlying principle is an education, science and technology system that produces goods and services useful to the economy based on heritage.

In addition, heritage based education, science and technology development is delivered conscious of the environment it seeks to transform.

World over, nations have achieved and sustained significant economic prosperity using a heritage based philosophy to national development.

For example, Saudi Arabia has a heritage of oil and has developed its economy around the oil heritage.

Brazil has a heritage of rainforest and has developed its economy around rainforest heritage. Mauritius has the heritage of the oceans and has developed its economy based on the marine heritage. Germany's growth was based on coal, because it was locally available.

Zimbabwe therefore shall use its agricultural, climatological and mineral heritage national development.

The Heritage Based philosophy shall use cutting-edge, competitive universal scientific and technological knowledge for production of quality goods and services.

The constructions of the schools demonstrate Government's commitment to ensure access to quality education for all under President Mnangagwa's philosophy that "No One and No Place if Left Behind."

The construction of the schools was financed through a US$22 million loan facility from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC) Fund for International Development.

The commissioning was done at a special ceremony held last week at Makumimavi Primary School in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East.

The schools commissioned in Matabeleland North are Khokoloza Primary School in Binga, Thame Primary School in Bubi and Mokgampo Secondary School in Mangwe, Matabeleland South.

The ministry said the other schools are Stakesroom Secondary School and Lawrencedale Primary School in Manicaland, Craigeside Primary, Tengenenge Primary School and Belgonie Secondary School in Mashonaland Central, Chehamba Primary School, Tavoy Secondary School, Sadomba Primary School and Justright Primary School in Mashonaland West.

The other schools are Nyuni Primary School and Nyuni Secondary School in Masvingo and Budiriro Primary School and Neta Secondary School in Midlands.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education highlighted that the commissioning of the 17 schools signified the transformation of the country's education sector towards achieving international standards.

"This step of commissioning the construction of Makumimavi Primary School and 16 other schools across the country is a great milestone and the advent of efforts to ensure that the fundamental architecture of the country's internationally acclaimed system of education remain intact and strengthened," said the Ministry in a statement.

Through the country's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic had ushered in a new era of learning, innovation and creativity.

"The publication also serves to elucidate and bring to the fore the confidence we must have in ourselves as Zimbabweans and as an African people.

"Through the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model we have ushered in a new era of learning, innovation and creativity. This is further exhibited by the integration of our abundant natural resources and rich heritage, with the innovative tools and technologies to produce goods and services," President Mnangagwa said.

Educationists said the equipping of schools with modern facilities will enhance the teaching of Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model which is centred on innovation and creativity.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the transformation will empower pupils and communities and the nation at large

"We are all in support of educational transformation, which seeks to empower our children, communities and the nation at large," Mr Zhou said.

Zimbabwe National Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Zinatu) president Mr Livison Maunganidze said more schools especially modern ones help to achieve Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy (NDS1)

"It also helps to link school and the industry and trap in-born skills from learners.

"It promotes innovation through artificial intelligence, robotics and technology development and creates the teaching and learning confidence.

"Well-resourced schools should have motivated facilitators. Facilitators are part of resources in education," Mr Maunganidze said.

"More schools mean increased access that is very noble but the bone to chew is shortage of skilled manpower especially for A level STEM subjects.

"Matabeleland has a brain drain problem and there is need to review salaries to be at par with at least the region."

His sentiments were echoed by Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) secretary general Goodwills Taderera who said the modern schools were a welcome move to have best schools which are well equipped.

"There has never been a time when we were not waiting for such a move to have the best of schools. As long as there are modern schools that actually answer to the Heritage Education 5.0 model. We can't wait any longer to see that happen especially when the schools are properly equipped and have all the necessary provisions. Tied to that attention is workers' remuneration, to teachers themselves to motivate teachers," Mr Taderera said.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said these schools exemplify the Government's dedication to bringing quality education to remote communities.

According to the ministry, the landmark investment in education infrastructure was a significant step towards ensuring quality and equitable access to education across Zimbabwe, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4) and the 2030 Education Development Agenda.

Each primary school will feature an administration block, ablution facilities, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block, classrooms, a computer lab, a library and teachers' houses.

The secondary schools will have similar facilities, including science laboratories, computer rooms and libraries

The Government, through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, continues to emphasise that geography should not be a barrier to quality education, and that teachers should feel at home in their schools to ensure stability and continuity in the education system.

The 17 new Government schools promise a dramatic transformation for Zimbabwe's educational landscape, equipped with modern facilities and resources, they will empower both students and teachers in rural and remote areas.