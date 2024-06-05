Zimbabwe: Hre City Lose Coach, Pole Position

Harare City surrendered pole position in the Zifa Northern Region Division One Soccer League race following a goalless draw at home to Karoi United, a disappointing result which forced interim coach Newsome Mutema to tender his resignation.

Amid the problems at Harare City, Black Rhinos assumed leadership after winning 2-1 at Banket United on Sunday while MWOS were humbled at Zambezi Gas and Coal at Muriel Mine in Mutorashanga.

Remarkably, it was the first victory of the season for Zambezi Gas and Coal.

Mutema took over the reins at Harare City when Hebert Maruwa quit to join Premier Soccer League side, TelOne early last month.

Apart from joining the country's top league, Maruwa was pushed out of Harare City by the club's dire financial situation.

When Maruwa left, Harare City were top of the log with six wins and a draw from their seven matches.

Mutema managed just one win and three goalless draws in the four matches up to Friday, a poor run that allowed Black Rhinos to take over at the top two days later.

By the time Black Rhinos went to the summit, Harare City were already looking for a new coach.

In a letter to Harare City secretary general, Alice Zeure, Mutema did not give reasons for his decision to step down.

"Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position as acting head coach.

Harare City, effective today the 1 st of June 2024.

"I appreciate the opportunities I have had while working at Harare City and I am grateful for the experience and knowledge gained. I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition of my responsibilities and complete any outstanding tasks before my departure.

"If there is anything specific you would like me to help on, please let me know. I am committed to supporting the team during this transition. Thank you again for the opportunity to work at Harare City and I am happy to leave the team on top of the league," wrote Mutema after the draw with

Karoi United. However, Harare City's stay at the top of the league lasted just 48 hours after the letter! Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera's Black Rhinos shot to the top through seasoned player, Everson Feremba in the first half and Malvern Mudzuka in the second half.

Saruchera believes it is too early to talk about the championship as the race is too tight."I think we are doing well and everything is going according to plan. The race is still open but, it is everyone's wish to win the championship.

Week 11 Results

Harare City 0-0 Karoi United; Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Shamva Mine; Zambezi G and C 1-0 MWOS;

Trojan 1-2 Herentals; Agama 2-2 Norton Community; Golden Eagles 0-0 Scottland; DZ Royal Stars 0-1

Ngezi Under-19; Banket United 1-2 Black Rhinos; CCLEE Mhangura 1-0 Black Mambas

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Black Rhinos 11 8 2 1 17 8 26

Harare City 11 7 4 0 18 5 25

MWOS 11 7 2 1 8 6 23

Herentals U-20 11 6 3 2 16 7 21

Golden Eagles 11 5 5 1 12 4 20

Scottland 11 6 2 3 13 7 20

Agama 11 4 6 1 12 7 18

Black Mambas 11 5 1 5 14 10 16

Norton 11 3 5 3 16 11 14

Banket United 11 3 5 2 6 6 14

Ngezi Under-19 11 3 4 4 8 9 13

Trojan Stars 11 2 6 3 8 10 12

Cranborne 11 2 6 3 6 9 12

Shamva Mine 11 2 5 4 7 14 11

CCLEE 11 3 2 6 6 16 11

Karoi United 11 1 5 5 5 12 8

Chinhoyi stars 10 1 4 5 4 14 7

DZ Royal Stars 11 1 3 7 5 15 6