Zimbabwe: Makusha Remains Hopeful

Ellina Mhlanga — With less than a month to go before the athletics qualifying window for the Olympic Games closes, sprinter Ngoni Makusha is not giving up on his desire for a second appearance at the multi-sport event.

Makusha represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He has been in France where he joined Dijon Universitè Club and he is still pushing for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports from France, Makusha said he is still hopeful of making the grade for the Games and is up for several competitions line up for this month. The deadline for the qualification window is June 30.

He conceded it's not going to be easy.

"Yes the goal is still to qualify. It's definitely an uphill task but it's doable.

"I should be competing in about five meets now including the African Senior Championships in Cameroon where we will give it a go for the 4x100m relay for the two remaining spots," said Makusha.

Makusha was part of Team Zimbabwe at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, in March and competed in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

However, he missed the qualifying times as the Games were serving as a qualifier for the Olympics as well.

He then shifted his training base to France.

"I have been in France since April.

"It's been great really. I get to have almost everything I need as an athlete.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The season has had its ups and downs from struggling with injuries and coming back. Also being a long season with many competitions, it really takes a toll on your body. But I have been managing well despite all the setbacks.

"It will be great to be a two-time Olympian, which will be a wonderful achievement for me," said Makusha.

Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba, Rutendo Nyahora and Isaac Mpofu are the four athletes from athletics that have so far qualified for the Paris Games.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are optimistic of a few more athletes making the grade during the Africa Senior Championships, which will be their last qualifying competition.

And have indicated that the 4x100m relay is one of the events they are hopeful of going into the championships.

The continental meet will run from June 21 to 26 in Douala, Cameroon.

While the team to compete in Cameroon, will be finalised after the inter-provincial championships to take place at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara has hinted that they are banking on United States-based sprinters to form the core of the 4x100m relay team.