Zimbabwe Experiences Internet Degradation Due to Infrastructure Issues

An Internet Service Provider (ISP) explained that the degradation of the internet was due to a fault on an undersea fibre optic cable in South Africa that is the backbone of internet connection to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe experienced internet disruptions that caused slow to no connectivity for many users across all networks on 3 June 2024.

While the situation improved on 4 June, internet connection was still unstable across the country.

None of the ISPs has issued an official statement on what the problem is.

The regulator, the Post and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is also yet to communicate on the issue.

The recent internet disruptions highlight the importance and need for competition in the sector in Zimbabwe.

The approval and impending entry of Starlink and Eutelsat, which rely on satellite technology to deliver internet connection compared to fibre, provide a worthy alternative, and may reduce the downtime that users face.

The internet has become central to people's daily lives and any degradation of the service affects many aspects of routine life such as access to information, communication services and commercial services such as banking and shopping