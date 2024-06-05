Ethiopia: Human Rights Commission Urges Release of Detainees Following End of State of Emergency in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — Following the expiration of the state of emergency in the Amhara region, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has called for the "continued release of individuals" imprisoned under the decree.

Reports indicate that nineteen prisoners detained at the Awash Arba military camp were released last Saturday following the completion of "rehabilitation training."

For the past ten months, the EHRC has been monitoring the impact of the state of emergency on human rights, investigating violations and gaps in its implementation. The findings have been published in a series of reports.

With the state of emergency now concluded, the EHRC emphasizes the need to release detainees held under the decree, return to regular law enforcement procedures, lift movement restrictions in various areas, and restore social services.

Prominent figures like Christian Tadele, a member of the House of People's Representatives; Yohannes Buayalew, a member of the Amhara Region Council; and Kassa Teshager, a member of the Addis Ababa City Council, were among those detained under the state of emergency.

The state of emergency in Amhara was declared on 04 August, 2023, following intensifying clashes between the federal government and the Fano militia. The parliament extended the initial six-month period by an additional four months on 02 February, 2024.