Uganda: Smack Announces Plans to Name Block After Paul Ssemogerere

The administration of St Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK) has announced plans to name a new classroom block after Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, a distinguished alumnus of the school.

In a letter dated May 31, Bro Sword Simeon Simon informed Prof Germina Ssemogerere, Ssemogerere's widow, of the school's decision.

"During its meeting on 13th April 2024, the Board of Governors of SMACK resolved to name the new classroom block after Hon. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, an illustrious Old Boy," said the headteacher in a letter seen by this reporter.

The headteacher's letter requests the Ssemogerere family's consent for the naming.

"I am writing to inform you, and request for your consent, and that of the family. In case of consent, the naming ceremony will be held on 23 August 2024," the letter written to the family read in part.

The school also invited the family to visit the school and tour the classroom block before the naming ceremony on a date that is convenient to the family and SMACK.

"Please contact us for further information," said the letter.

Ssemogerere, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 90, was a towering figure in Ugandan politics, serving as Democratic Party(DP) president for over three decades and running for president three times.

He was also a prominent lawyer and academic.

The decision to immortalize Ssemogerere's legacy at his alma mater is seen as a fitting tribute to the statesman's lifetime of public service and commitment to education.

SMACK hopes the naming will inspire current and future students to follow in Ssemogerere's footsteps.

Ssemogerere was hailed as a true statesman who worked hard to unite forces of change in Uganda. As the longest-serving DP president general, he passed away in 2022 after a long illness at the age of 90.

In 2023, the Ssemogerere family also announced plans to create a library and website in his memory, allowing his legacy to live on and serving as a tribute to his life, expertise, accomplishments, and contributions to Ugandan society.