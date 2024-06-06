South Africa: No Traces of Toxic Compound Found in Benylin Paediatric Cough Syrup

5 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) says it has found no traces of diethylene glycol in the Benylin paediatric cough syrup.

This comes after SAHPRA recalled two batches of the cough syrup in April after the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) raised concerns about the medicine containing high levels of diethylene glycol.

Ethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

The effects include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury that may lead to death.

"The recall was implemented as a precaution to protect lives, while SAHPRA investigated the reported high levels of diethylene glycol," the local drug watchdog explained.

As the national regulatory authority for health products, SAHPRA may recall health products as a crucial measure to address safety concerns and quality issues in the interest of public health.

"As part of the investigation of the reported high levels of diethylene glycol, SAHPRA tested samples of the two affected batches of Benylin paediatric syrup through an independent laboratory and a method developed by the World Health Organisation for testing products for the presence of diethylene glycol. The tests did not find traces of diethylene glycol in the recalled batches.

"This indicates that units of batches 329303 and 329304, that were stored at the required temperature, would not contain unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol," the statement read.

The watchdog also indicated that there was no record of any adverse drug reactions relating to diethylene glycol for the two recalled batches in South Africa or anywhere else where they were exported in Africa.

SAHPRA said it was mandated to regulate and apply due diligence to health products to ensure that products in circulation in South Africa and those exported from SAHPRA-licensed manufacturers are safe for public consumption.

It said it applies this due diligence throughout the product lifecycle, from registration through to post-market monitoring.

"SAHPRA will continue to closely monitor medical products that have the potential of containing unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol. And we will continue to address safety concerns or quality issues so that the health of the public is protected," said SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

SAHPRA is tasked with regulating - monitoring, evaluating, investigating, inspecting and registering - all health products.

This includes clinical trials, complementary medicines, medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and overseeing radiation control in South Africa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.