Mauritius: Health Minister Presents Latest Updates On Dengue and Leptospirosis

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, chaired the Multi-Sectoral Committee on Dengue and Leptospirosis, today, at the Municipal City Council of Port Louis. The aim was to review the current situation in the country and devise strategies to better contain the spread of these diseases.

The meeting, attended by representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Local Authorities, focused on assessing current measures and coordinating efforts across sectors. The Director, Health Services, Dr Ismet Nawoor; the Deputy Director, Public Health and Food Safety, Mr Devruth Gooljar; and other personalities were also present.

During the meeting, the Health Minister and stakeholders conducted a situational analysis of active dengue cases across different regions of the country. They reviewed the number of inspections and sensitisation campaigns carried out, notices and contraventions issued and vector control activities. Additionally, they discussed ways for stakeholders to collaborate more effectively in containing the fever.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Jagutpal indicated that the Committee, which meets on a weekly basis, observed a decrease in dengue cases for this week with 141 cases detected compared to 177 last week and 250 the week before. He thus observed that this decline is attributed to the collective efforts of various entities, aiming at diminishing the number of cases and, the spread of mosquitoes across different regions.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that this week's meeting also revealed that three regions around the island, namely Roche Bois, Pamplemousses and Rivière du Rempart, have a higher incidence of cases, with approximately ten cases reported daily. The importance of addressing accessibility challenges in these regions, such as larviciding and fogging, alongside tackling issues such as broken water pipes contributing to mosquito breeding sites, and fostering NGO collaboration to raise public awareness, were also pointed out.

Concerning leptospirosis, the Minister remarked that there have been 45 reported cases, with three patients hospitalised and seven fatalities recorded since case detection began, with widespread prevalence throughout the island.

Dr Jagutpal averred that manual workers like laborers and plumbers are particularly vulnerable to leptospirosis and underscored the necessity of prioritising hygiene to curb its transmission. Furthermore, he indicated that affected individuals often seek medical attention only when their condition deteriorates significantly, while highlighting the importance of early hospitalisation to enhance treatment outcomes.

As for Dr Nawoor, he urged the population not to trivialise dengue and leptospirosis, emphasising the need for early treatment. Additionally, he outlined the ongoing necessity of vigilance and daily cleaning despite the decline in dengue cases due to climate change.

For his part, Mr Gooljar underlined the significant impact of yard cleaning on mosquito and rat elimination, stressing the necessity of habit changes regarding waste management. He thus encouraged population cooperation and solidarity during awareness campaigns and requested that Officers of the Ministry be allowed to complete fogging and larviciding operations for satisfactory results.