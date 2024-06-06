Kenya: Local, International Organisations Launch Food Bank Initiative for Families Affected By Floods

Nairobi — In response to the recent floods in parts of the country, local and international organisations have launched a food bank initiative to provide relief to families affected by the disaster.

The initiative by BrandActiv Kenya, BigCold Kenya and FoodBanking Kenya will provide an equivalent of 83,000 meals for 16,000 families in disaster-prone informal settlements including Githogoro, Kayole, Kibera and Embakasi.

The collaborative effort aims to address the immediate needs of these families by ensuring access to essential food supplies.

BigCold, for example, will use its cold chain infrastructure to store and distribute food items safely and efficiently, ensuring the food reaches those in need in optimal condition and as quickly as possible.

"After witnessing the devastating impact of the floods, we felt it was our responsibility to support initiatives geared towards aiding the affected families. Food banks play a critical role in disaster response by providing immediate relief and helping communities recover," said Newton Matope, President of BigCold Kenya.

FoodBanking Kenya will leverage its network of partners and volunteers to identify and reach the most vulnerable communities.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating hunger, it sought donors to contribute food items for distribution to flood-affected communities in Kenya. Their involvement in the initiative will ensure donations reach the intended communities and ensure best practices are followed in distribution.

"Our mission has always been to fight hunger and support food security in Kenya. This timely initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact we can achieve when we work together," said John Gathungu, executive director at FoodBanking Kenya.