South Africa: Zizi Kodwa Resigns As Minister After Appearing in Court On State Capture Corruption Charges

Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned amidst corruption charges involving alleged bribes and luxury perks totalling over R1.6-million.

Corruption accused Zizi Kodwa has stepped down as Sports, Arts and Culture minister with immediate effect following his first court appearance on Wednesday.

He and a businessman Jehan Mackay were arrested on charges in connection with State Capture and were released on R30,000 bail each in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana confirmed on Wednesday that Kodwa had resigned as Minister with immediate effect, adding that he strongly denies the charges against him.

Kodwa was 25th on the ANC's national list of members headed for parliament following the country's elections on May 29.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the step-aside policy would kick in after Kodwa was formally charged. "We respect the rule of law," she said. "There is really no question about that. All I can say is that we have noted that (the court appearance) and the step aside policy will kick in."

It was Kodwa's first court appearance in connection with corruption charges, alleging that he received R1.6-million in bribes between April 2015 and February 2016.

Mackay is a businessman and director of Tactical Software Systems (TSS) and former Senior Executive of Enterprise Outsourcing...