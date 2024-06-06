South Africa: The ANC Haemorrhaging Continues - Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor Won't Return As MPs

analysis

The realities of the ANC's 17 percentage points plummet to 40.1% national electoral support means many familiar and senior faces disappear from the parliamentary benches.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is out. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is out. Defence Minister Thandi Modise is out. As is Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

All are on the ANC's national list after spot 73, the last to make it to Parliament on the national ballot, according to the seat allocations released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The rest of the ANC's 159 seats in the National Assembly are the 86 obtained through the regional ballot, determined on the strength of performance.

The implications of the ANC slaughter at the Hustings would have sunk properly when the ANC national working committee met on Tuesday.

Should the ANC get the opportunity to form government in the unfolding talks on coalitions, national unity governments or confidence and supply agreements, President Cyril Ramaphosa if re-elected will have headaches in appointing a cabinet. Only two ministers may be drafted from outside the National Assembly, according to the Constitution.

Because the ANC polled 40.1% in the 2024 elections, Cele at spot 79 didn't make the cut. Pandor at spot 86 needed the ANC to get around 46% to be an MP, as did Modise who's in spot 83. Repeat-appointed cooperative governance...