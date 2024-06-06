Congo-Kinshasa: The ICRC Suspends Food Aid for Displaced People in Kanyabayonga

press release

On 30 May 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) suspended food aid to displaced people living between Kanyabayonga and Burangiza, and in Bulindi, which are located in the province of North Kivu. The food distribution had begun on 24 May 2024 and was supposed to last for about ten days but had to be discontinued when armed clashes around Kanyabayonga between government forces and the March 23 Movement led many civilians to flee.

"We were able to distribute food to 29,046 people out of the 58,000 we sought to help. We collaborated with volunteers from the Red Cross Society of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to distribute rations of corn flour, beans, oil and cooking salt. Our objective was to help them respond to the most urgent food needs in these communities," said Myriam Favier, head of the ICRC's subdelegation in Goma in North Kivu.

The aid is for people from communities in North Kivu, in particular from the Masisi, Rutshuru and Walikale territories. They had left their homes between January and March 2024 to flee armed clashes in the area. Most of the families were receiving aid for the first time since January. The majority of them had already changed locations multiple times to flee the violence and had lost their livelihoods. As the fighting drew near, many families were displaced once again.

We are very worried about these communities. Each time that they are displaced, they become even more vulnerable. It is particular concerning that the clashes are taking place so close to densely populated areas, not only around Kanyabayonga, but also in the town of Sake in Masisi territory and around Goma. The ICRC would like to remind all parties to the conflict that they must take every precaution to minimize the impact of the fighting on civilians.

Myriam Favier

The ICRC transported food supplies from Goma to Kanyabayonga in 14 trucks, which passed through Rutshuru, Kiwanja, Mabenga and Rwindi. The trucks were able to cross front lines after the ICRC engaged in dialogue with both parties to the conflict to guarantee that aid activities could be safely carried out.

"Whether they are living with host families or in camps for displaced people or collective centres, the people who have been displaced are living in very precarious conditions and urgently need access to basic necessities, especially food, water and health care. We are keeping an eye on how the situation develops and considering the possibility of ending this food aid that the communities in Kanyabayonga so desperately need."

In April, the ICRC launched two projects to provide regular support to referral health centres in Kanyabayonga and Cepromi, which lies between the Lubero and Rutshuru territories. The aim is to provide free access for six months to primary and secondary health care, including mental health care and psychosocial support, for over 64,720 people living in the area, 17,110 of whom have been displaced from their homes. Furthermore, 1,848 displaced people and host families have been provided with access to drinking water, thanks to a reservoir of 10 cubic metres and tap stands that have been set up in Kanyabayonga.

The crisis in North Kivu is becoming increasingly complex due to the growing number of combat zones and there is a high degree of suffering among civilians. For the ICRC, it is essential that both parties to the conflict continue to grant humanitarian organizations access so that they can quickly bring aid to people in need.

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.